17-year-old suburban girl reported missing; last seen near Bowlero in Vernon Hills

A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing out of suburban Carpentersville.

According to police, Brissa Romero was last seen on Monday. Her last known location was near Bowlero in Vernon Hills.

Romero is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'0" and weighs about 115 pounds.

Romero also drives a gray 2008 Nissan Rogue with Illinois license plate CZ64618.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Webb with the Carpentersville Police Department at (847)-551-3481 or QuadCom Dispatch at (847)-428-8784.