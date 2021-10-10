17-year-old walks into University of Chicago with gunshot wounds

A 17-year-old walked into the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds Sunday morning.

The teen walked into the University of Chicago about 3 a.m. with gunshot wounds to his pelvic area and leg, Chicago police said. Officials said the teen wouldn’t state where the shooting occurred.

He was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.