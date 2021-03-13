17-year-old wounded in drive-by shooting on Chicago's Far South Side

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by Saturday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 4:30 p.m., he was in the backyard of a residence in the 12200 block of South Bishop Street when someone in a dark-colored sedan pulled up and fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the right thigh and brought to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

