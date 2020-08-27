1,700 new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois

Illinois health officials on Thursday announced another 1,707 new cases of coronavirus and 24 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total 227,334 cases and 7,977 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state’s positivity rate increased to 4.1%, while labs tested 44,510 total specimens.

Thursday marks the 37rd consecutive day Illinois has recorded a four-digit daily caseload. On Saturday, the state saw its largest caseload in three months, recording 2,356 new COVID-19 infections.

As of Wednesday night, 1,631 people were hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 390 were in the ICU and 151 were on ventilators.