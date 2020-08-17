1,773 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, 12 additional deaths

article

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,773 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 12 additional confirmed deaths.

Of the 12 deaths, one was reported in Cook County.

IDPH says there have been a total of 207,854 cases, including 7,756 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,246 tests for a total of 3,405,097.

The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 10 – August 16 is 4.2%.

As of Sunday night, 1,544 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.