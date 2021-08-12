18 charged with gun, drug felonies in Aurora

Eighteen people were arrested and charged with numerous illegal gun and drug related felonies in Aurora Wednesday.

The Aurora Police Department received information about narcotics dealing and illegal firearms purchases by the Latin Kings street gang in Aurora back in the fall of 2019.

During an investigation, APD's Special Operations Group (SOG) recovered numerous illegal firearms in Aurora, Elgin, Montgomery and DeKalb, and uncovered a deep web of illegal criminal activity by the Latin King street gang.

On Wednesday, 13 suspects were arrested without incident. Two suspects were already in custody on unrelated charges. Three suspects, who were indicted in Kane County, remain at large.

APD said that each person indicted was a member or an affiliate of the Latin King street gang.

"The Aurora Police Department and this city have no tolerance for people who bring illegal guns and drugs into our city," said Police Chief Keith Cross. "One of my top priorities is reduce violent crime in our city and this is a prime example of what our officers, investigators and professional staff are doing every day to keep our community safe."

The following suspects were indicted in Kane County and arrested without incident on Wednesday, police said:

Jose E. Mondragon, 24, of the 900 block of Fourth Avenue in Aurora; charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance

Ivan Mondragon, 20, of the 900 block of Fourth Avenue in Aurora; charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance

Alejandro Aguilar, 26, of the 900 block of Fourth Avenue in Aurora; charged with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance

Ignacio Lopez, 24, of the 100 block of North Trask Street in Aurora; charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class X felonies), two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 1 felonies)

Alonso Sanchez, 23, of the 100 block of Saugatuck Road in Montgomery; charged with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class X felony), two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 1 felony)

Fernando Castellanos, 24, of the 1800 block of Arlene Drive in Aurora; charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a gang member, one count of unlawful sale of a firearm (Class 3 felony), one count of possession a firearm with a defaced serial number and one count of unlawful sale of a firearm (Class 4 felony)

Fernando Marin-Tello, 35, of the 1700 block of Indian Avenue in Aurora; charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class X felonies), one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 1 felony)

Ross Ortega, 46, of the 500 block of Binder Avenue in Aurora; charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance

Miguel Cervantes, 26, of the 300 block of West New York Street in Aurora; charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one count of possession a firearm with a defaced serial number, one count of unlawful sale of a firearm (Class 3 felony) and one count of unlawful sale of a firearm (Class 4 felony)

Gregorio Valenzuela, 26, of the 700 block of East Benton Street in Aurora; charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of unlawful sale of a firearm (Class 3 felony) and one count of unlawful sale of a firearm (Class 4 felony)

Ismael Meraz, 43, of the 300 block of South Smith Street in Aurora; charged with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance

Francisco Lechuga, 28, of the 300 block of Hamilton Avenue in Elgin; charged with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance

The following suspect was indicted in DeKalb County and arrested without incident on Wednesday, police said:

Jorge Barrios, 25, of the 1000 block of North 15th Street in DeKalb; charged with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance

The following suspects were indicted in Kane County and are already in custody for unrelated charges, police said:

Adrian Betsinger, 24, currently in custody in Kane County on unrelated charges; three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance

David Ponce, 22, currently in custody with the Illinois Department of Corrections on unrelated charges; two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class X felonies), two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 1 felonies)

Three suspects, who were indicted in Kane County, remain at large, and investigators are asking the community for help in locating the following suspects:

Diego Casas, 23, of the 400 block of South Avenue in Aurora; charged with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance

Salvador Hernandez, 29, of the 500 block of East Galena Boulevard in Aurora; charged with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance

Jose Ramirez, 32, of the 600 block of Jefferson Street in Aurora; charged with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects who remain at large are asked to call APD’s Special Operations Group at (630) 256-5500 or email tips@aurora.il.us.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 to report information anonymously.