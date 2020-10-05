18 wanted for looting Loop business: police

Police on Monday released video of 18 people wanted for stealing from a downtown business during widespread looting in August.

They allegedly stole items from a business in the 100 block of North Wells Street about 3 a.m. Aug. 10, according to Chicago police.

The suspects are among hundreds of people suspected of looting downtown shops that morning throughout Chicago, less than a day after police shot a man in Englewood on the South Side.

Police have shared dozens of photos and videos of suspected looters in attempts to identify them. Last week, police said there have been more than 70 arrests tied to the looting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.

