2 charged in Chicago mail theft burglary: officials

The Brief Two suspects were arrested in Chicago after allegedly breaking into a mail room and stealing mail. Authorities say they were caught with burglary tools and bags of stolen items. Both face felony burglary charges, with more possible.



Two people were charged with burglary after police said they broke into an apartment building mail room and stole mail and packages on Chicago’s North Side.

What we know:

Jasmine Larkin, 38, and Eddie Boykin, 45, were arrested after a joint investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Chicago Police Department, officials said.

The pair was taken into custody April 6 near the 1100 block of West Winona Street after a postal customer reported suspicious activity.

Eddie Boykin (left) and Jasmine Larkin | Chicago Police Department

Investigators said the suspects forced open a service door to enter an apartment complex, where they accessed the mail room and stole letters and packages. When officers arrested them, authorities said they were in possession of tools used to break into mailboxes and multiple bags of stolen mail.

Both were charged with one felony count of burglary by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. Officials said additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.