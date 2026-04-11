Chicago man charged in Humboldt Park murder of 30-year-old: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old man in January, according to police.
Jonathan Roldan, 35, of Chicago, has been charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested on April 9 in the 1700 block of N. Harding Avenue.
The backstory:
Roldan was identified as the suspect who fatally shot Andrew William Garay, 30, on Jan. 23 in the 3500 block of W. Wabansia Avenue a little before 9 p.m. in Humboldt Park, police say.
Garay was an army veteran, according to an obituary.
Jonathan Roldan, 35
According to police, Garay was in a parked car when Roldan approached him and opened fire. Garay was shot in the head and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died.
What's next:
Roldan's next court date is scheduled for Sunday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.