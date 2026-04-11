Chicago man charged in Humboldt Park murder of 30-year-old: police

The Brief A 35-year-old Chicago man, Jonathan Roldan, has been charged with first-degree murder in a January shooting in Humboldt Park. Police say Roldan fatally shot 30-year-old Andrew William Garay, who was sitting in a parked car, after approaching and opening fire. Roldan was arrested April 9, and his next court date is scheduled for Sunday.



A Chicago man has been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old man in January, according to police.

Jonathan Roldan, 35, of Chicago, has been charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested on April 9 in the 1700 block of N. Harding Avenue.

The backstory:

Roldan was identified as the suspect who fatally shot Andrew William Garay, 30, on Jan. 23 in the 3500 block of W. Wabansia Avenue a little before 9 p.m. in Humboldt Park, police say.

Garay was an army veteran, according to an obituary.

Jonathan Roldan, 35

According to police, Garay was in a parked car when Roldan approached him and opened fire. Garay was shot in the head and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

What's next:

Roldan's next court date is scheduled for Sunday.