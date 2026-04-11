Two teens shot in Brighton Park; one seriously injured: police
CHICAGO - Two teens were injured in a shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Saturday, according to Chicago police.
Around 5:50 p.m., a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were near the sidewalk in the 3800 block of S. Artesian when they were struck by gunfire, police say.
The 14-year-old was hit in the stomach and the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
The 15-year-old was hit in the arm and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
Area Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.