Two teens shot in Brighton Park; one seriously injured: police

The Brief Two teenage boys, ages 14 and 15, were shot near a sidewalk in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood around 5:50 p.m. The 14-year-old suffered serious injuries (stomach and leg), while the 15-year-old was in good condition after being shot in the arm. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, and police are investigating the shooting.



Two teens were injured in a shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Saturday, according to Chicago police.

Around 5:50 p.m., a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were near the sidewalk in the 3800 block of S. Artesian when they were struck by gunfire, police say.

The 14-year-old was hit in the stomach and the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The 15-year-old was hit in the arm and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Area Detectives are investigating the incident.