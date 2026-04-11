Chicago man who punched woman, threatened family in carjacking gets 14.5 years: prosecutors

The Brief A 23-year-old Chicago man was sentenced to 14½ years in prison for a violent 2023 carjacking in the Beverly neighborhood. Prosecutors said he and an accomplice attacked a family at their home, used a gun to steal an Audi, and later returned to take a Range Rover. The suspect pleaded guilty to federal carjacking and firearm charges; his co-defendant is scheduled to be sentenced June 9.



A 23-year-old Chicago man who carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in a family’s backyard has been sentenced to 14 and a half years in prison, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Damarri Conner and Kenneth Merritt carjacked an Audi sedan on the evening of Nov. 2, 2023, in the backyard of a home in the Beverly neighborhood, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A woman and her daughter had just returned home in another vehicle when Conner and Merritt emerged from a hiding place and attacked them, prosecutors said.

Conner punched the woman in the face, knocking her to the ground, and pointed a loaded handgun at her, according to prosecutors. He then aimed the gun at her husband, who had come outside to help and try to calm the situation.

The husband gave the carjackers instructions on how to start the Audi. Conner and Merritt then got into the vehicle and drove away, prosecutors said.

The carjacking was caught on surveillance video.

Conner, who stole the keys to the victims’ other vehicle — a Range Rover — during the carjacking, returned to the home on Nov. 14 and took the SUV from the front of the house, prosecutors said.

Authorities tracked the Range Rover to Conner's neighborhood and found him hiding in the closet of a home, leading to his arrest.

Conner pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal carjacking and firearm offenses, prosecutors said. He was sentenced Wednesday.

Merritt, 29, also of Chicago, pleaded guilty earlier this year to carjacking and firearm offenses. His sentencing is scheduled for June 9.

What they're saying:

"Carjackings are among the most personal and terrifying crimes committed in this District," Assistant U.S. Attorney Elie Zenner argued in the government’s sentencing memorandum in Conner’s case. "This crime was heinous and violent. The trauma he inflicted on his victims will take years to repair."