18-year-old charged with April carjacking in Uptown

An 18-year-old man was charged in connection with a carjacking that took place earlier this year in Uptown on the North Side.

On April 21, Travis Williams allegedly took a vehicle by force from a 33-year-old man in the 1200 block of West Winnemac Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Williams was charged on Tuesday with three felonies including vehicular hijacking, threat of force and unlawful vehicular invasion, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP TO RECEIVE BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

He was already in the custody of the Cook County Department of Corrections on a prior incident.

Advertisement

Williams is due in bond court on Wednesday.