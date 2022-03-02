18-year-old charged with fatally shooting man during traffic dispute in Streamwood

article

A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another during a traffic stop in Streamwood in February.

Jonathan Mejia, 18, was charged with first degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after police said he fatally shot a man between Bartlett Road and Oltendorf Road. The incident stems from a traffic dispute that turned into a shooting, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

On Feb. 27, police discovered that the driver of a blue Ford truck and the driver of a white Ford sedan were involved in a traffic dispute and pulled over near Barlett Rd. and Oltendorf Rd. As the driver of the truck approached the sedan, the driver of the sedan shot the driver of the truck multiple times, police said.

Emergency officials attempted the save the man, identified as 46-year-old Scott Mattison, but he was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Mejia is expected to appear at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse for bond court Wednesday.