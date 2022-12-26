18-year-old fatally shot during argument on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man was shot and killed during an argument in a backyard Friday night in the Albany Park neighborhood.

The 18-year-old was arguing with someone in the backyard around 8:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Lawndale Avenue when they pulled out a gun and shot him in the back and abdomen, police said.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.