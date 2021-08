An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in Belmont Cragin Friday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of West Fullerton.

The victim was in the middle of the street at about 5:15 p.m. when an unknown offender from a vehicle fired shots, striking the victim in the leg, chest and back, police said.

No offenders in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.