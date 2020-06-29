18-year-old hurt after falling 25 feet through skylight at shuttered Deerfield school

An 18-year-old man was injured Sunday night after falling through a skylight at shuttered Catholic school in Deerfield in the north suburbs.

Officers responded about 10:20 p.m. to Holy Cross Catholic School at 720 Elder Ln. for someone who fell, according to a statement from Deerfield police.

The man, who fell about 25 feet from the skylight, was taken by paramedics to Highland Park Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Detectives are investigating the injured man’s “intentions,” police said.

The school was permanently closed in 2018, according to its website.