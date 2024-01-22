18-year-old killed, another man wounded in Chicago shooting

Two people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood Monday evening.

At about 5:07 p.m., two men were near the sidewalk in the 9400 block of South Throop when they were approached by at least one offender, who produced a handgun and fired shots, police said.

An 18-year-old man was struck in the head, neck and leg and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the foot and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No offenders are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.