18-year-old Lawndale man charged in 2019 homicide

An 18-year-old Lawndale man has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery of a peace officer and resisting arrest.

James Lenoir was arrested on Tuesday in the 3100 block of West 15th Street after being identified as one of the offenders who was associated with the homicide of a 21-year-old male on April 29, 2019.

After a brief struggle, police say Lenoir was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No further information is available at this time.