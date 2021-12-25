18-year-old man accused of carjacking man, 69, while armed in Beverly Friday night

article

An 18-year-old man is accused of carjacking a 69-year-old man at gunpoint in Beverly Friday night.

According to police, Dario Lopez, of Calumet Heights, took a car by force with a handgun from the 69-year-old man in the 9200 block of South Damen Avenue.

Police said Lopez crashed the car moments later, and attempted to flee, but was taken into custody.

He is facing charges of vehicular hijacking, unlawful use of a weapon, and leaving the scene, police said.

Lopez is due in central bond court on Saturday.