18-year-old suburban man accused of mob action during Maywood 'street takeovers'

An 18-year-old man is accused of taking part in two street takeovers that occurred over the last few weeks.

Michele Ianelli, of Bartlett, has been charged with mob action and street racing in connection with two street takeovers that occurred in Maywood on March 25 and April 9.

Over 100 vehicles, unruly crowds and reckless drivers, who shot fireworks, spray-painted graffiti and damaged a church, took part in these incidents.

As officers attempted to disperse the mob, green lasers were pointed at them.

Ianelli was allegedly driving during these incidents and his vehicle has been seized and impounded.

Several other people have been arrested in these incidents, and police say they are cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information on these incidents is encouraged to contact the Maywood Police Anonymous Tip Line at (708) 450-1787.