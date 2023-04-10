18-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Round Lake Beach

An 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Round Lake Beach Monday afternoon.

At about 2:38 p.m., an 18-year-old man driving a motorcycle was heading southbound on Cedar Lake when it crashed with a 2008 Saturn SUV at the intersection of Ferndale.

The 18-year-old was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not been released.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash.

The roadway remains closed as the crash is still being investigated.

No additional information was released.