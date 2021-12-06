18-year-old sentenced to 20 years for shooting death of Kane County man

article

An 18-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the shooting death of a Carpentersville man last June.

Devon C. Coleman, of East Dundee, waived his right to a jury trial and was found guilty of first-degree murder in September.

Evidence presented by the Kane County State's Attorney's Office showed that Coleman and a co-defendant were armed with a 9mm handgun on June 8, 2020, and drove from Maywood to Carpentersville with the intent of illegally purchasing another handgun.

When the two arrived, Jordan Durr, 27, walked up to their vehicle. After a brief altercation, one of the co-defendants shot Durr in the left side of the chest.

Durr ran a short distance before collapsing near a dumpster, authorities said.

Carpentersville police arrived a short time later and arrested Coleman and another person.

Durr was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital.

Coleman must serve the full sentence.