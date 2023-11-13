18-year-old shoots man multiple times during argument on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man shot another man multiple times during an argument in East Garfield Park early Monday.
At about 12:32 a.m., a 38-year-old man was in an argument with an 18-year-old man in the 3200 block of West Walnut when the 18-year-old produced a firearm and shot the 38-year-old man multiple times, police said.
Police located the offender and placed him in custody.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
Area Four detectives continue to investigate as charges are pending.