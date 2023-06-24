18-year-old shot during argument at Chicago gas station

A man was shot during an argument at a gas station on Chicago's Far South Side Friday night.

At about 10:30 p.m., an 18-year-old man was at a gas station in the 11500 block of South Halsted when he engaged in a verbal altercation with another man, police said.

The man then drew a firearm and shot the 18-year-old before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored pickup truck.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim was shot in the leg and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.