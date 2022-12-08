18-year-old shot in buttocks on Chicago's South Side

A man was shot while sitting in his car Wednesday night in the Canaryville neighborhood.

The 18-year-old was sitting in his vehicle around 8:50 p.m. in the 700 block of West 48th Street when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting, according to police.

He suffered one gunshot wound to the buttocks and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.