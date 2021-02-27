18-year-old shot in Chatham, and police say witnesses are uncooperative

An 18-year-old man was shot Saturday night in Chatham on the South Side.

About 9 p.m., he was standing outside with a group of people in the 8100 block of South Maryland Avenue, when he was shot in the back, Chicago police said.

The man was brought to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Details of the shooting are unknown because witnesses have been uncooperative with police.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

