Chicago crime: 18-year-old shot, hurt on West Side, police say

A teenager was shot and injured on Chicago’s West Side early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of W. Adams Street in West Garfield Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 4 a.m.

The 18-year-old male victim was outside when unidentified male gunmen approached him on foot and fired multiple shots before fleeing.

The victim was shot in the right knee and left heel. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Police found multiple weapons at the scene.

Area detectives were speaking with four people of interest.

Charges are pending.