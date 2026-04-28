19 arrested in major fentanyl, gun ring takedown in northwest Indiana

The Brief Authorities dismantled a multistate drug trafficking ring supplying fentanyl pills and illegal firearms from Detroit to northwest Indiana, resulting in 19 arrests and multiple federal convictions. Investigators seized about 23,000 fentanyl pills, more than $10,000 in cash and multiple firearms as part of "Operation Motown Blues." Key members received prison sentences ranging from 30 to 270 months, and officials say the operation significantly disrupted the flow of drugs and guns into the region.



A multi-state drug trafficking ring that funneled fentanyl and illegal guns into northwest Indiana has been dismantled, with 19 people arrested, authorities said.

The backstory:

Investigators identified a drug trafficking organization in September 2023 operating in LaPorte County, with leadership based in Michigan City, authorities said.

The group’s supply source was in Detroit, creating a pipeline for transporting and distributing fentanyl pills and illegal firearms into northwest Indiana, according to the LaPorte County Drug Task Force.

The investigation, dubbed "Operation Motown Blues," led to the dismantling of the organization.

Authorities said it resulted in 19 arrests, multiple federal indictments and convictions, the seizure of about 23,000 fentanyl pills, more than $10,000 in cash, and the recovery of multiple firearms.

Organization leaders :

Authorities identified Devin Melvin, Clinton Rouse and Tyler Wood as leaders of the organization.

Others federally indicted include Justin Hervey, Jacari Nichols, Raquan Perry, Marques Holmes and Kendrick Portis.

19 arrested in major fentanyl, gun ring takedown in northwest Indian (LaPorte County Drug Task Force)

All have been convicted and sentenced on various drug trafficking and firearms-related charges, authorities said.

Suspects sentenced:

Melvin was sentenced April 23 to 270 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Other sentences include:

Rouse: 188 months, five years of supervised release

Wood: 160 months, five years of supervised release

Hervey: 125 months, five years of supervised release

Nichols: 30 months, three years of supervised release

Perry: 72 months, three years of supervised release

Holmes: 36 months, three years of supervised release

Portis: 40 months, four years of supervised release

Authorities said the operation significantly disrupted the flow of fentanyl and illegal guns into northwest Indiana.

What they're saying:

"This case reflects what is possible when agencies commit to a unified, intelligence-driven approach to public safety," said Michigan City Chief of Police Steven Forker. "This was not a short-term effort, but a sustained and coordinated investigation that removed a dangerous organization responsible for distributing fentanyl and contributing to violence in our community."

What's next:

Police and public officials said the operation may create a need for additional resources.

Those seeking assistance are urged to contact Michigan City Police Department social workers at 219-874-3221.