19-year-old charged in fatal stabbing at Oswego Chick-fil-A: police

The Brief Darryl Lee Jr., 19, has been charged with 11 felonies, including first-degree murder, after a deadly stabbing Wednesday morning at a Chick-fil-A in Oswego, Illinois. Police found 52-year-old Tracey Land of Bridgeview dead inside the restaurant and a 20-year-old maintenance worker injured; the surviving victim is in stable condition. Lee remains in custody at the Kendall County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday, Oct. 24.



A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a deadly stabbing Wednesday morning at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Chicago’s southwest suburb of Oswego, police said.

What we know:

Darryl Lee Jr., 19, faces 11 felony charges related to the attack at the restaurant in the 2700 block of Route 34, according to the Oswego Police Department.

Pictured is Darryl Lee Jr., 19. (Oswego police)

Officers were called around 5 a.m. for a report of a stabbing in progress. When they arrived, they found Lee being restrained by two maintenance workers.

Police took Lee into custody and began providing aid to one of the workers, a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Based on statements from Lee, officers found another victim inside the restaurant — 52-year-old Tracey Land of Bridgeview. Land was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Kendall County coroner’s office conducted an autopsy and determined Land died from multiple traumatic injuries. The final cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

Charges Filed :

The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the following charges against Lee:

First-degree murder (Class M felony)

Attempted first-degree murder (Class X felony)

Concealment of homicidal death (Class 3 felony)

Aggravated battery (Class 3 felony)

Armed robbery (Class X felony)

Armed violence (Class X felony)

Burglary (Class 2 felony)

What's next:

Lee was taken to the Kendall County Jail, where he remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday, Oct. 24.

