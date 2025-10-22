Delivery driver killed, worker injured in stabbing at Chicago-area Chick-fil-A: police

The Brief A delivery driver was killed and a maintenance worker hospitalized after a stabbing early Wednesday at a Chick-fil-A in Oswego, Illinois, police said. Police say the suspect broke into the restaurant around 3:10 a.m. and fatally attacked the delivery driver before later assaulting the maintenance worker outside around 5 a.m. The suspect was subdued by a witness and the injured worker before officers arrived; he remains in custody as investigators work to determine charges and a motive.



A delivery driver is dead and a maintenance worker is hospitalized after a stabbing early Wednesday at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Chicago’s southwest suburb of Oswego, police said.

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 5 a.m. at the restaurant at 2740 U.S. Route 34, according to Oswego police. Officers arrived and took a male suspect into custody before administering aid to an injured victim.

A second victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities said the victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Investigators said surveillance video showed the suspect breaking through the restaurant’s back door around 3:10 a.m. and attacking a delivery driver inside. The driver was killed in the assault, police said.

A second man, a contracted maintenance worker, was outside the restaurant just before 5 a.m. when he was attacked by the suspect, according to police.

A witness who saw the assault called police and, along with the maintenance worker, helped subdue the suspect until officers arrived.

The maintenance worker was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and is listed in stable condition, police said. The witness was not injured.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

What's next:

The suspect, whose name has not been released, remains in custody at the Oswego Police Department.

Investigators are working with the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine charges and a possible motive.