19-year-old Chicago man charged with carjacking woman, delivery driver at gunpoint

A 19-year-old man is charged with two recent armed carjackings in Chicago.

The first attack was on December 14, when the Trevelli Jones carjacked a woman at gunpoint in the 1600 block of North Washtenaw Avenue in Logan Square, Chicago police said.

On Jan. 9, Jones carjacked a 24-year-old male delivery driver at gunpoint in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue in Humboldt Park, police said.

Trevelli Jones, 19. (Chicago police)

Jones was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of carjacking and two counts of robbery with a firearm.

He is due in court on Tuesday.