Cook County man found with cannabis, handgun during traffic stop; 15-year-old also taken into custody

A juvenile and a 19-year-old man were arrested in Evanston after being found with handguns over the weekend.

Nathan Norman, 19, of Skokie, was charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of possession of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver, one misdemeanor count of possession of a handgun without a FOID card and several traffic citations.

A 15-year-old boy was also taken into custody and referred to juvenile court for unlawful use of a weapon.

At about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Evanston police detectives were patrolling the area of Foster Street and Ashland Avenue when they observed the driver of a maroon Kia and a passenger not properly wearing their seatbelts.

Detectives stopped the Kia as it was backed into a parking spot in the 1400 block of Foster Street.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Detectives spoke with the driver, Norman, who stated that there was cannabis in the vehicle. They then learned that Norman also had a warrant for his arrest.

While being arrested for the warrant, detectives recovered a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm handgun that was in his waistband.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 15-year-old boy, also had a loaded Ruger .357 handgun in his waistband.

While searching the vehicle, a cross-body bag that contained six individually wrapped zip-locked bags containing suspect cannabis was found.

The weight of the cannabis was about 30 grams, police said.

Norman did not have a FOID card or concealed carry license at the time of his arrest.

Norman received a $25,000 bond. His next court date is June 27.

There was a second passenger in the vehicle that was released without charges.