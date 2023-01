A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood.

Gunfire broke out and struck the 19-year-old in the abdomen around 4:42 a.m. in the 7300 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.