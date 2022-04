A teenager was shot Monday morning in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was outside around 4:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 69th Street when he was struck in the thigh by a bullet, police said.

He self-transported to Trinity Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

