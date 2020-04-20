19th Cook County chief judge's office employee tests positive for COVID-19

article

The Office of the Chief Judge of Cook County announced Monday another employee tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in that office to 19.

The employee works at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center and last reported for work on April 17, Office of the Chief Judge of Cook County spokesperson Pat Milhizer said.

The areas where the employee worked received a deep cleaning and anyone who came into contact with them is being informed, Milhizer said. Anyone who has had contact with the employee will be notified of potential exposure.

Illinois health officials Monday announced 59 more deaths and 1,151 new confirmed cases. State hospitalization levels have remained relatively flat.