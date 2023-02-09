$1M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Cook County

One lucky Illinois Lottery player is $1 million richer after a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cook County.

This is now the second Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $1 million or more playing Mega Millions already this year.

The winning ticket was purchased at Dundee & Sanders BP gas station, located at 4095 Dundee Rd. in Northbrook.

The winner matched all five numbers, 9-15-46-55-57, to win in Tuesday night’s drawing.

Ratti Singh, owner of Dundee & Sanders BP in Northbrook, is all smiles after selling a winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket.

"My employees and I can’t stop smiling because we are so excited and happy," said Ratti Singh, Owner of Dundee & Sanders BP. "It wasn’t the massive Powerball jackpot, but a million dollars is still a pretty big prize, and we’ll take that any day."

Retailers who sell winning tickets also have another reason to celebrate, as these wins bring their business a cash selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount. For Dundee & Sanders BP, that means a bonus of $10,000.

"I have owned this store for over 25 years and know almost everyone that shops here so I have a good feeling that it’s one of my regular lottery players – at least I hope so," Singh said.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night at 10 p.m. The jackpot is an estimated $50 million.