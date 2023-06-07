$1M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Tuesday drawing

An Illinois lottery player woke up Wednesday morning as a newly-minted millionaire.

Lottery officials said the ticket, purchased online, matched all five numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket matched all five numbers, 6-12-23-29-57, to win the $1 million prize, according to Illinois Lottery officials.

This is now the fourth Illinois Lottery player this year to snag a prize of $1 million or more playing Mega Millions, officials said. More than 20,000 winning tickets were sold in Tuesday's drawing.

The winner was urged to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights, Lottery officials said. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 10 p.m CT. The jackpot is an estimated $240 million.