A two-alarm fire broke out at a building Monday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side.

The blaze started around 6:30 a.m. at a three-story building located at 239 W. 119th St., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire was struck out just before 8 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

