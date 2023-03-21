2 arrested, 1 at large after waving gun out car window in Maywood, crashing into vehicles on I-290: police

Two people were arrested on Tuesday, and one individual remains on the loose, after Maywood police say the suspects were waving a gun out of their vehicle's window and then crashed into other cars on I-290.

In the morning hours, Maywood officers responded to 9th Avenue and St. Charles Road for a report of a person waving a gun out of a BMW.

When police arrived in the area, they located the BMW and tried to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle drove off.

The BMW increased its speed and Maywood cops called off the pursuit for safety, police said.

The BMW then entered eastbound I-290 at 9th Avenue. It was again traveling at a high rate of speed and eventually crashed into multiple vehicles between 1st and Des Plaines avenues on the expressway.

Police say three offenders tried to flee the scene, but Maywood officers took two of them into custody.

One of the offenders remains at large.

Charges were pending against the two in custody.

In addition, Maywood officers recovered a fully loaded handgun with a bullet in the chamber at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Maywood Police Investigations Sergeant Pezdek at (708) 368-4131 or the Maywood Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at (708) 450-1787.