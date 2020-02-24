2 arrested after IDOT worker carjacked on Dan Ryan

Two people are in custody Monday after a stolen vehicle crashed on the Dan Ryan Expressway and a suspect carjacked an IDOT employee in Bridgeport.

Officers spotted the stolen silver-colored Nissan and tried to pull it over at 2:22 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue in Englewood, according to Chicago police. The Nissan, which was taken in a carjacking in south suburban Calumet Park, took off north on I-94.

It crashed about 2:30 a.m. on the Dan Ryan near 35th Street, police said. Someone who was in the Nissan then forced the driver out of a nearby black Honda Civic and went northbound on the expressway.

The driver was an IDOT employee who just ended a shift, according to Illinois Department of Transportation spokesperson Maria Castaneda.

Officers took two males into custody at the scene, police said. It was not immediately clear which of the occupants was driving the Nissan at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported as detectives continue to investigate.