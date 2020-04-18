2 arrested after threatening to shoot UPS worker over missing package in NJ

article

Police in New Jersey have charged two for their roles in threatening to shoot a UPS delivery driver Friday.

The incident happened on the 500 block of Little Gloucester Road on April 17 when a UPS delivery driver stopped at a residence to drop off a package.

The resident, who was waiting for the package, confronted the UPS driver when it couldn't be located. As a result, the UPS driver left the residence and went to a nearby neighborhood to continue making deliveries.

When the UPS delivery driver was stopped, two vehicles surrounded the truck so that the UPS person was blocked in.

Kyree Shaw, 40, and Diana Bailey, 52, of the 500 block of Little Gloucester Road, approached the driver and demanded the package that was suppose to have been delivered.

Once again the UPS driver stated the package was not on the truck leading Shaw to respond aggressively and threaten that he was going to get a gun.

Shaw returned to his vehicle and appeared to put an object in his waistband before turning to the UPS delivery truck.

Fearing for his life, the unnamed delivery driver allowed Shaw to walk onto his delivery truck and search for the missing package. Again, the package could not be located and the two suspects left the area.

Officers then responded to the area of Little Gloucester Road and located the suspects and their vehicles at their residence.

While officers were conducting interviews a second UPS delivery truck arrived on location. The second UPS delivery driver was in possession of the package that was supposedly in the original UPS truck.

The UPS driver was not injured and a firearm was not located.

Kyree Shaw, was charged with Terroristic Threats during a state of emergency, Conspiracy to commit terroristic threats during a state of emergency, Criminal Coercion, Criminal Restraint, Possession of Marijuana. He was released on summons.

Diana Bailey was charged with Terroristic Threats during a state of emergency, Conspiracy to commit terroristic threats during a state of emergency, Criminal Coercion. She was released on a Summons.

