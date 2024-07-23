2 arrested after trying to break into rail car in Brighton Park

Two people were arrested after trying to break into a rail car Monday night in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood.

A theft in progress was reported to police around 8 p.m. at a rail yard in the 3400 block of West 35th Street where five to six males were trying to break into a rail car, according to CPD.

As officers approached, the suspects fled on foot. Two of them were arrested, including one who was pulled out of the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal, police said.

No further information was provided.