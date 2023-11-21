2 arrested for attempting to block migrant site construction in Brighton Park: police

Two women have been arrested for allegedly trying to block the construction of a migrant site on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

The women are accused of blocking the entrance to the site that's planned near 38th and California in the Brighton Park neighborhood. They're also accused of blocking traffic on the street.

The charges are misdemeanors, and the women have since been released.

That site has been hotly contested by neighbors, with large protests in the street.

"Let’s make one thing clear first, the local residents are not against the migrants," said Jun Wang, attorney for the group of Brighton Park residents. "We’re against the city of Chicago for their actions."

Neighbors say they only found out about the plan in recent weeks when they saw construction crews working at the site.

While the city says it's still in the process of environmental assessments to rule out any issues with the land, neighbors are calling the safety of the site into question.

"This place behind me was contaminated from years back. They tried to put a school, they tried to put a park – they never could have," said Palacios.

Some are also voicing concern over a possible uptick in crime with so many new neighbors living in one place.

"The police have already said, even though there were initially commitments to other communities where there would be 24-hour policing, that they are understaffed," said Frank Avila, attorney representing the Brighton Park residents who are taking legal action.

However, city officials says they are at a critical point in their mission of getting people into shelter before winter strikes.