2 arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles, firing shots in Gurnee

Two burglary suspects were arrested after allegedly shooting at someone last week in north suburban Gurnee.

Ian F. Matus, 18, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and burglary, Gurnee police said. Maseo B. Rosser was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary.

Officers responded just after midnight to the 900 block of Ralph Avenue for reports of someone firing shots, police said. A homeowner was alerted by a Ring doorbell system to activity in the driveway and went out to yell at two people they saw going through the inside of an unlocked vehicle.

The suspects ran off and fired shots at the homeowner, striking the exterior of the home, police said. No one was hurt.

Gurnee residents had recently reported several overnight vehicle thefts, police said. Images of the suspects were captured on surveillance footage.

Investigators realized the shooting suspects resembled the ones shown in surveillance footage from earlier thefts, police said.

Matus was taken into custody June 27, and Rosser turned himself in the same day.

Both are being held at the Lake County Jail, police said.