2 arrested for breaking into elderly woman’s Norwood Park home: police

Two people were arrested after they were allegedly caught inside the home of an elderly woman Monday in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side.

The pair allegedly pried open a door about 1:45 p.m. and entered a home in the 5800 block of North Ottawa Avenue, Chicago police said.

Detectives investigating an unrelated incident nearby responded to a call of a burglary, police said. Other officers from the 16th District arrived to the scene and helped arrest two suspects.

No charges have been filed.