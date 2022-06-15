2 arrested for gluing hands to Starbucks counter in the Loop

Two people were arrested after gluing their hands to the counter at a Starbucks in the Loop Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of South Michigan.

At about 10:15 a.m., a 31-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were protesting at Starbucks and glued their hands to the counter.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Protesters say they want Starbucks to stop charging extra for plant-based milk products.

Both were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.