2 arrested for gluing hands to Starbucks counter in the Loop
CHICAGO - Two people were arrested after gluing their hands to the counter at a Starbucks in the Loop Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred in the 200 block of South Michigan.
At about 10:15 a.m., a 31-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were protesting at Starbucks and glued their hands to the counter.
Protesters say they want Starbucks to stop charging extra for plant-based milk products.
Both were taken into custody.
No injuries were reported.