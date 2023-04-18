2 arrested in West Side carjacking

Police arrested two people in connection with a carjacking Monday evening Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Around 8:35 p.m., officers began following a Dodge SUV which matched the description of a vehicle that was carjacked roughly an hour earlier in the 100 block of North Mayfield Avenue, officials said.

The SUV spotted police in the 200 block of North Wells Street and began to flee, driving to Lower Wacker Drive before ditching the car, according to CPD.

The two males, whose ages were unknown, ran away but were taken into custody a short time later in a parking garage.

Charges are pending as Area Three detectives investigate.