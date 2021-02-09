2 ATMs damaged on the Southwest Side: police

Two ATMs were found damaged Tuesday morning on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

About 3:30 a.m., officers got an anonymous call saying that six males dressed in all black were damaging an ATM in the 5200 block of West 63rd Street, but the group fled in a black SUV before officers arrived, police said. The ATM had damage to its exterior, but was not opened.

Just before 4 a.m., an ATM security service called police saying that one of their ATMs in the 4700 block of West 79th Street, was showing an alert that it had been tampered with, police said.

The security service told officers two Jeeps were filmed at the scene, one gray and one black, police said. Officers arrived and found the ATM with damage to the body, but not opened.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.