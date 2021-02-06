2 ATMs stolen in Chicago Lawn, Ashburn businesses

Two ATMs were stolen early Thursday in Chicago Lawn and Ashburn.

About 2:05 a.m., a group of five to eight men, 21 to 25 years old, broke into a business in the 6000 block of South Western Avenue in Chicago Lawn and took the ATM from inside, Chicago police said.

Minutes later, a group of men broke into another business in the 3300 block of West 87th Street and also took an ATM from inside, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.