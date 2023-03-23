2 Aurora teens led police on high-speed chase reaching speeds over 100 mph in stolen car: prosecutors

Two Aurora teens are accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car earlier this week.

A 17-year-old boy is charged with one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and two counts of misdemeanor reckless driving.

A 15-year-old boy is charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle.

At about 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, a Villa Park police officer located a Honda CRV traveling eastbound on Roosevelt Road that was reported stolen out of Naperville the day before.

The officer activated his emergency lights and attempted to pull over the vehicle.

Instead of pulling over, the juveniles allegedly fled from the officer, at some points reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The pursuit continued along Interstate 88 and Interstate 290, where the driver exited the expressway on 25th Avenue, prosecutors said.

After the pursuit ended, the CRV came to a dead end on Derby Lane in Westchester. At that time, the juveniles allegedly fled on foot.

The juveniles were then located in a barber shop about one-quarter mile away and taken into custody.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

When officers arrested the teens, a loaded Polymer 80 9mm handgun without a serial number was discovered underneath a pile of wood along the route the juveniles ran when they fled, prosecutors said.

Officers determined that one of the juveniles was previously in possession of the handgun and attempted to hide it from authorities when he fled.

"It is alleged that for the second time this week, a suspect attempted to outrun authorities," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "Additionally, for the second time this week, a suspect who allegedly attempted to flee from police officers was apprehended and charged. This behavior is extremely dangerous and puts not only the accused but the officers involved as well as the motoring public at tremendous risk. The message is clear, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over. Leading police on a high-speed chase is not the answer and will only make matters worse."

Both juveniles appeared at a detention hearing Wednesday and were ordered to be detained until at least their next court appearance.

The juveniles’ next court appearance is scheduled for March 30.